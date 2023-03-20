“Coach Sark, we always get on the phone and just Facetime,” Bridges said. “It’s just a cool experience just to have him call me every night and say ‘what’s up?’ I just like that.”

Bridges holds more than 20 scholarship offers, and the Texas Longhorns officially joined the race earlier this spring. In recent weeks, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has taken a very active role in Bridges’ recruitment, with the two parties communicating every single day.

Lake Belton defensive back Selman Bridges towers above most competition, checking in at 6-4 and 170 pounds. Bridges put his talents on display at a recent Under Armour Next Football Camp in Dallas, where he stood out in a crowd of talented defensive backs due to his size, length and coverage ability. It’s that blend of distinctive characteristics that has college coaches from coast to coast in hot pursuit of the Rivals250 defender.

Bridges is still navigating his way through the recruiting process and is keeping an open mind at this point. Schools like Texas, Texas A&M, Baylor, Oklahoma and TCU are some of the regional schools involved, but a number of other programs farther away from home are also involved. Recently, Bridges took an unofficial visit to Southern Cal and said he liked what he saw from that program, including its current players.

“That was great. It’s a lit environment. I went out to eat with some players and they were all vibing,” Bridges said. “They weren’t showing fake love. It was all genuine.”

Bridges will be in Austin this weekend for a Texas junior day, and while he hasn’t released a formal list of favorites, he says there’s a lot to like about the UT program.

“It’s Texas. Who wouldn’t want to represent their state?,” Bridges said. “That’s why I like them so much, because this is hometown.”

At this point of the recruiting process, Bridges says he’s unsure of which schools will get official visits. He’d like to wait until December to make a commitment. Along with his upcoming stop in Austin, there are a few other places he’d like to see later this spring.

“I have Texas on the 25th. I don’t have anything after that. In April, Arkansas, Oregon, Texas A&M … I just don’t have those all planned out yet,” Bridges said.

A four-star prospect, Bridges ranks No. 124 nationally.