Orangebloods - Sark's history with WRs has UT high on the list of 5-star Kevin Coleman

The new Texas Longhorn coaching staff has already shown that it’s willing to go after the elite of the elite when it comes to recruiting, and top wide receiver target Kevin Coleman certainly fits that bill. A five-star prospect, Coleman was actually on UT’s radar under the previous coaching staff but his interest has picked up with the arrival of new head coach Steve Sarkisian.

“I already had a relationship with coach Coleman, the receivers coach. He's a real guy,” said Coleman. “I’ve got a guy from St. Louis down there, Marcus Washington, and he told me I could trust him. I'm taking his word. Coach Sark getting added to the staff, that's a big one. Coach Sark will go down as one of the best offensive coordinators ever to coach in college football.”

The 5-11, 170-pound Coleman, out of St. Louis St. Mary’s is very familiar with Sarkisian’s history of fielding productive receivers, both at Alabama and Southern Cal.

“When he was at USC, he had two guys put up 1,300 yards with him. He went to Alabama and you see what he did with all the guys there – Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy, Jaylen Waddle,” Coleman said. “Jaylen Waddle had 600 yards and 25 catches in four games. He didn’t even play a whole season. Then you see what he did with the Heisman winner, DeVonte Smith. He took him to another level in his game. So it's like, why not go there?”