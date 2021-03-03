Orangebloods - Sark's history with WRs has UT high on the list of 5-star Kevin Coleman

Sark's history with WRs has UT high on the list of 5-star Kevin Coleman
The new Texas Longhorn coaching staff has already shown that it’s willing to go after the elite of the elite when it comes to recruiting, and top wide receiver target Kevin Coleman certainly fits that bill. A five-star prospect, Coleman was actually on UT’s radar under the previous coaching staff but his interest has picked up with the arrival of new head coach Steve Sarkisian.
“I already had a relationship with coach Coleman, the receivers coach. He's a real guy,” said Coleman. “I’ve got a guy from St. Louis down there, Marcus Washington, and he told me I could trust him. I'm taking his word. Coach Sark getting added to the staff, that's a big one. Coach Sark will go down as one of the best offensive coordinators ever to coach in college football.”
The 5-11, 170-pound Coleman, out of St. Louis St. Mary’s is very familiar with Sarkisian’s history of fielding productive receivers, both at Alabama and Southern Cal.
“When he was at USC, he had two guys put up 1,300 yards with him. He went to Alabama and you see what he did with all the guys there – Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy, Jaylen Waddle,” Coleman said. “Jaylen Waddle had 600 yards and 25 catches in four games. He didn’t even play a whole season. Then you see what he did with the Heisman winner, DeVonte Smith. He took him to another level in his game. So it's like, why not go there?”
Recently, Coleman dropped a top seven that included Alabama, Oregon, Arizona State, Texas, Florida State, Georgia and Missouri. His plan is to cut his list down to five sometime in May, and then he’ll have a final commitment at the All-American Bowl in January. As for what he’s ultimately looking for in a college, Coleman has a few factors that will play a big role in his decision.
“Getting prepared for the next the next level, so the NFL. Getting me ready to play early in college. Producing me as a young man off the field, and getting me my education,” Coleman said.
The message from the Texas staff – “I can take Texas to another level” – is something Coleman said he hears from the coaches regularly. The Texas program meets the criteria he’s looking for, and he’s built a strong relationship with the UT coaches.
“They check the boxes. I’ve had a long relationship with Coach Coleman for a while. Coach Sark has been coming at me hard, talking to me daily,” Coleman said. “I just love that staff.”
Ranked as the nation’s No. 2 wide receiver prospect, Coleman play with a couple Texas commitments (Jaydon Blue, Jaylon Guilbeau) on the Fast 7-on-7 team. He’s also struck up a friendship with new UT quarterback commitment Maalik Murphy.
“Maalik’s been hitting me up daily. Soon we’re going to get in the lab together and just go from there,” Coleman said.
Coleman ranks No. 18 on the Rivals100.