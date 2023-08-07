Texas practiced on Monday morning and head coach Steve Sarkisian said he was pleased with the work from the team across the board. Lots of improvement from day to day and that continued on Monday, he said.

“I’m really impressed with the individual progress a lot of guys are making, the individual improvement,” Sarkisian said. “Really across the board, a lot of guys have made substantial improvement and continue to make improvement from one practice to the next.”

--- Today was probably their most difficult practice of fall camp, most taxing practice. They’ll come back and practice again on Tuesday night. Introduced red zone work today, had already introduced third down stuff.

--- Alfred Collins, Vernon Broughton, AD Mitchell, Johntay Cook were a few guys he singled out as having strong camps so far.

--- On Johntay Cook, Sark said ...

--- Want to read the rest of the notes, including which true freshmen are standing out? Simply CLICK HERE for the full report.

--- Not yet a subscriber? We've got a special offer, taking 67% off an annual subscription. That means you get an entire year for less than $3 per month!!!! CLICK HERE to sign up today and take advantage of this limited-time offer!