Saturday visit, UT offer makes a big impression on QB Dylan Raiola

2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola is in his first year as a varsity starter, but it hasn’t taken long for the Burleson product to catch the eye of college coaches. Five weeks into his sophomore season, Raiola has already picked up an impressive list of early offers, and he added to his collection on Saturday during an unofficial visit to see the Texas Longhorns.

Prior to UT’s dominating win over Texas Tech, Raiola spent some time with the UT coaches and he ultimately picked up a scholarship offer from Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.

“When we first got there, we got to talk to coach (AJ) Milwee. They said coach Sark wanted a meeting with me,” Raiola said. “We had the meeting and coach Sark offered me. I had the biggest smile on my face. I don’t take any offers lightly. I’m just very humbled to even be in this situation to receive any offers from any school.”

The offer was the big takeaway from the visit for Raiola, a four-star prospect in the 2024 class, but he said the overall experience of the visit was something he’ll remember.

“It was so awesome to just be around the coaches, just to be in the new facility they have down there was awesome. I think it was even more special, even the recruits that came, they were new to the facility, as well as the coaches,” Raiola said. “The coaches are still learning a little about the facilities when they were taking me around. The facilities are great, but people inside the building are what make it special.”