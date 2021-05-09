 Orangebloods - Scoreboard. No. 6 Texas makes a loud statement with series win at No. 3 TCU
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-09 17:09:13 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Scoreboard. No. 6 Texas makes a loud statement with series win at No. 3 TCU

Dustin McComas • Orangebloods
Director of Basketball Coverage
@DMcComasOB

Following a frustrating 2-1 loss Saturday afternoon in Fort Worth, Sunday presented the biggest game, to this point, for the No. 6 Longhorns (38-12, 15-6) this season. With a chance to win a critical series against in-state rivals, keep their Big 12 title hopes alive, and give their postseason resume a big boost, Texas delivered its most emphatic statement of the season. The Longhorns are a true threat to reach Omaha and stay there a while.

Trey Faltine points to the scoreboard following UT's series win at TCU. (@TexasBaseball)
Trey Faltine points to the scoreboard following UT's series win at TCU. (@TexasBaseball)

Pete Hansen tossed a gem and Texas used the longball early to dominate No. 3 TCU (34-12, 16-5). The game, a 9-3 beatdown, never felt close. What was a truly electric, dynamic home atmosphere Friday night and some of Saturday turned into a bunch of empty seats by the seventh inning on Sunday. The Longhorns silenced TCU by being the mentally tougher, more confident and better baseball team in the series-deciding game, which is quite the statement considering TCU looked every bit of an Omaha contender for much of the weekend.

Perhaps the best representation of why these Longhorns are so good and so mentally tough was Zach Zubia’s performance today. The veteran slugger was caught looking on an inside fastball to end yesterday’s 2-1 Texas loss. Today, his first at-bat resulted in a solo bomb to left field when he smashed a hanging 2-2 breaking ball...

READ THE REST OF THIS COLUMN AND DISCUSS TEXAS BASEBALL INSIDE THE 40 ACRES

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3RleGFzLnJpdmFscy5jb20v bmV3cy9zY29yZWJvYXJkLW5vLTYtdGV4YXMtbWFrZXMtYS1sb3VkLXN0YXRl bWVudC13aXRoLXNlcmllcy13aW4tYXQtbm8tMy10Y3UiCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1 bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50 KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFt ZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGlu ZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlz IGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9z LnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmlu c2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3Jp cHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2gu Y29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGdGV4YXMu cml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZzY29yZWJvYXJkLW5vLTYtdGV4YXMtbWFr ZXMtYS1sb3VkLXN0YXRlbWVudC13aXRoLXNlcmllcy13aW4tYXQtbm8tMy10 Y3UmYzU9MjAyMjczMzE1MyZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwv bm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=