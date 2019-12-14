1) Texas’s dedication to building a program around keeping players, most notably on offense, confident, aggressive, and loose showed throughout the contest, but particularly in the second half. The Longhorns, behind Jase Febres’s sizzling hot 7-of-10 from beyond the arc, connected on 14-of-25 three-pointers (56%).



Despite some really ugly moments on defense in the first half, and some hideous turnovers throughout the contest, Texas remained confident, aggressive and loose on offense. When it came time to win the game in the second half, Texas did just that. Today was an example of the good that can come with UT’s approach in a season that’s also given examples of the frustrating side as well. Long-term, Texas is betting on its approach impacting games when it needs to most.



“I think the best thing about today is our team can respond to a tough half, and some adverse situations; individual guys that our team can respond. And we played the way we needed to play down the stretch of this game which is why we won,” said Shaka

Smart.



