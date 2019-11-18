For the second time this season, the No. 22 Longhorns (4-0) will be tested away from home by high-major competition. However, this time they’ll be returning to a familiar spot. Texas will be back on the floor at Madison Square Garden against Georgetown (Thursday 6:00 p.m. on ESPN2) in the first of two games in New York City. A few notes from Shaka Smart’s Monday meeting with the media:

What’s different about this Texas team compared to the one that was recently at Madison Square Garden with the NIT trophy? Besides the obvious of different personnel and age, Smart noted how chemistry will change, and specifically singled out Matt Coleman’s growth in that area. Read the rest of our report from Smart's press conference by clicking HERE.

