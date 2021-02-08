Orangebloods - Shaka Smart discussed team's response to OSU loss, offense, and much more

--- Following the tough loss at Oklahoma State, Smart was pleased with his team’s response in practice Sunday.“Our guys really came back to practice yesterday with a level of focus and togetherness that I was really impressed by,” said the Texas head coach. “I really liked the way that we improved defensively from the Baylor game to the Oklahoma State game. We really got back to who we need to be on the defensive end. Obviously, it was a really tough game for us offensively, really was for both teams. But they made one more play than us. And you know, that was a difference.”



--- Speaking of the offense, Smart was asked about the second-half and overtime offense after reviewing the tape and what he wanted his players to take away from the performance. Texas greatly improved on defense from the Baylor game to the Oklahoma State game and needs that same type of improvement on offense heading into a road matchup at Kansas State.“



Well, I think the biggest thing offensively is, as we've always said, we want our guys to play aggressive, confident and loose. We got away from getting the ball down the floor as fast as we want to on offense,” said Smart. “Game really got slow at least for us on the offensive end. Now part of that was our three guards, particularly Matt and Courtney, played very, very heavy minutes. You know, there's a lot of things after a game like that that you certainly look back at and you kind of play the ‘woulda coulda shoulda game,’ but I think those guys were a little fatigued. I probably should have got them more of a break. It's tough because they don't want to come out. And there's a real trust there with them.“



But that was the first thing: we got to get the ball down the floor faster. We're better when we're playing with pace. Obviously, zone defense can slow you down a little bit there. I think our pace against half-court man-to-man has been pretty good. But there were some real simple, basic concepts against zone that we didn't own well enough. And there are some things that we just kind of showed our guys yesterday and reviewed on the court yesterday. And they know them. We just got away from them a little bit in the game, and that ended up really affecting us.”



The lack of pace on offense was evident both in the half-court and full-court. I do think, as Smart said, part of that was fatigue late. But even earlier in the game, Texas didn’t consistently attack transition chances, which has been a major improvement this season. Andrew Jones was one of the few to do it noticeably. Aggressively and effectively pursuing transition offense helps alleviate pressure to execute in the half-court. It felt like Oklahoma State missed 100 shots Saturday, which meant there were more transition chances than most games, especially against a team that likes to crash the offensive glass...



