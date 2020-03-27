Just before tip-off, the Big 12, like all conferences around college basketball, quickly acted to cancel its tournament, which effectively ended the college hoops season before its most exciting and rewarding time began.



“It was an abrupt end to our season, everyone’s season with the current circumstances. Give our guys a ton of credit for preparing to play the game against Texas Tech on that Thursday. The day before they suspended the NBA season so there was a ton of stuff in the news and in the air. But our guys were doing a really good job of staying focused on the task at hand,” Shaka Smart told Orangebloods.com today. “Just before the game, the Big 12 decided to cancel the tournament… we’ve been full speed ahead ever since then in terms of getting back and working towards some of the stuff you do… in current situation, our number one concern is our guys’ health and well-being. Everyone at UT went home for spring break or went to different parts of the country. Our guys are no different. Trying to stay in really close contact with them, making sure they’re doing well and in a good place.



“In terms of our team, we’ve been full speed ahead in terms of working on recruiting and typical things you can do in the spring to evaluate the past season. Figure out how to improve and get better. Challenging for us all not being together and not being able to be on the court, but we’re not the only ones in the situation. Like everyone else, we focus on what we can control. Really excited about all of our guys. Obviously, we didn’t have any seniors. We had quite a few guys that made real progress this past season but at the same time there isn’t a guy on our roster that doesn’t have the opportunity to take a big, big jump. That’s where a big part of our [focus will be].”



During the season and after its abrupt conclusion, Smart and Del Conte were in constant contact. The UT Athletics Director was a normal fixture in the media room after home games, and shared moments with Smart after postgame press conferences.



“We had a lot of conversations. Chris has always been very good with communication. He’s always been accessible. We talked a lot during the season, but he never during the season was really caught up in like a big picture evaluation at least for me,” Smart stated today. “We’d talk about our games, the last game, the next game. He was very supportive when we had all those injuries. He encouraged me and us to keep battling and focus on just going on and winning the next game.



“When they cancelled the Big 12 tournament this has been… I would imagine an unbelievable whirlwind for any administrator out there. Uncharted territory with all the stuff they’re dealing with and adjustments for sports, seasons, contingency plans… that went to the front burner for him and any administration. We talked quite a bit on a regular basis since we got back from Kansas City. It’s been really good communication. Like you said, I stay focused on what I can control because really up until that game against Texas Tech the most important thing we could do is try to our players in the best place they could be. As soon as the game ended, you had feeling that you have at any year regardless of results you don’t get to prepare our next game in the matter of days. Since then we’ve been working on trying to be supportive with our guys.”



Speaking of supporting the guys, Smart has always taken a proactive approach to discussing important events beyond basketball his players might be thinking about. He’s encouraged those types of conversations within the team. While in Kansas City awaiting their Thursday game, the Longhorns discussed what was happening in the NBA – the news of Rudy Gobert’s positive test and a suspended NBA season broke Wednesday night before UT’s scheduled game in Kansas City on Thursday – and around the world with COVID-19.



“Yeah, it did,” responded Smart when asked if Coronavirus became a topic among his players. “As you know when we go on the road and conference tournament is included in this, we spend a ton of time together in the hotel and there is a lot of time in between meetings or before or after meals where we’re all there together in our meeting room. A lot of that time is informal conversation. After the news came out from the NBA with the Jazz, it was definitely as you know… our guys follow the NBA closely. Our guys aspire to play in the NBA some day when that happened that had a major effect on a lot of people.



“Try to get a sense for how the guys felt about everything. In the context of we’re getting ready to play a really, really big game, so it was just a unique situation to be in. I think our guys… they’re kind of programmed as competitors so guys were excited to play and looking forward to the opportunity to improve our record and standard. Also, in the back of guys’ minds some thoughts that’s even bigger than basketball.”



It sounds like it’s been business as usual for Smart since the team’s quick return from Kansas City, and he and his athletics director have remained in constant contact among many things including the future of the program. In addition to recruiting and the looming decision on April 24th by five-star Greg Brown III, who wouldn’t consider Texas if Smart wasn’t the coach, Smart now, for the third-straight offseason, will hire a new assistant coach after Luke Yaklich officially became the next head coach at UIC.



“For sure,” responded Smart about taking his time again with the hiring process and if he had a list already of what he’s looking for. “Kind of have a long and short list of qualities I’m looking for because it’s one thing list everything out and ideal assistant. But you also need to get down to what are your top two or three priorities. The thing I’ve learned is it’s probably going to be a little bit different each time you do a search based on your current team and current staff and what exactly you need at that time. We’ll take some time to evaluate that and have some conversation and make sure we get the absolute best person for our guys and our staff."



