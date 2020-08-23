Shemar Turner discusses weekend trip to Austin
Shemar Turner has been settled on five finalists for several months. The defensive end out of DeSoto has narrowed his focus down to Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia and LSU. A Rivals250 member, T...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news