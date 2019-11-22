NEW YORK CITY – Following an embarrassing and uncharacteristically poor performance on defense in the second half against Georgetown, No. 22 Texas (5-1) responded by showing the type of defense displayed in each other game this season. Behind that defense, Texas bounced back from its loss Thursday to beat Cal, 62-45. Here are 10 postgame thoughts:

1) Jericho Sims feasted on the type of matchup an athlete of his ability should and played one of his best games at Texas. The junior big man led Texas in plus/minus (plus-17) and scored 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting with nine rebounds, three assists, on block, and one turnover.



“Huge,” said Shaka Smart about Sims. “I just thought his aggressiveness was at a high level and he played within himself and finished really, really well. He even took the ball from people a couple times and I thought he was really solid on the defensive end.”



Read the rest of our coverage from NYC by clicking HERE.

Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save Big On A Orangebloods.com Subscription And Get Free Gear Too (click here for details!)