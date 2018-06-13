The incoming 2018 recruiting class – besides Kamaka Hepa, who is currently in Canada playing for the USA U18 National Team – is on the UT campus, and so are guards Andrew Jones, Kerwin Roach II, and the rest of the roster. In what is unquestionably a pivotal offseason for the Longhorns, there’s an excitement over at Cooley Pavilion surrounding the roster that will tackle the upcoming 2018-19 season, a roster that’s received a lot of good news over the last couple of months.

Shaka Smart knows where Texas needs to improve this offseason

But make no mistake, excitement is joined by an understanding and mindset of work needing to be done. Specifically, the Longhorns know they need to improve before the upcoming season begins. As Shaka Smart and his staff, completed recently with the addition of former Iowa State assistant coach Neill Berry, begin working with their 2018-19 roster, their focus starts with improving their personnel in all areas.



“So many you’re looking at… probably the most important component of that is your personnel. And not just the roster itself, but where guys are in their development in their progression maturity wise and basketball IQ wise,” responded Smart when asked what is he and his staff’s main focus this summer. “I bring that up first because everything goes from there. If the personnel moves forward in those areas, it makes [everything] better. That’s a big emphasis for us just continuing to grow these guys as people and players. We have two extra hours a week per summer. Spending a ton of time on their games… strengths we want to build on and weaknesses we want to improve.



“One of the things this time of the year - and there’s never been a year I’ve not felt this way - is you’re rooking at the different inches, if you will, that can be gained in a variety of areas. Basketball is a game of inches, one play here, two seconds there. There’s a lot of little areas we can improve on... And then take another big step culturally with our guys understanding and living out our core values and our cultural principles.”



When anyone discusses strengths and weaknesses about the Texas Basketball team and specifically the 2017-18 season, attention is immediately pulled to one area: offense. Smart is, obviously, aware of the Longhorns needing to improve offensively.



“Number one (basketball wise) would be scoring more efficiently, and probably at the top of the list for that in terms of scoring would be making a higher percentage of our threes and free throws,” he said when discussing priority, basketball-specific focus areas this summer. “As you know, there’s a lot of things that go into that – passing, execution, ballhandling, combinations, getting more guys comfortable playing together. Last year we had a lot of different combinations depending on the time of the year. We need to get guys more and more comfortable playing together in different combinations… I’m excited about the fact we’ll have a good core back that played a decent amount of minutes together… hopefully those guys will be further along than they were last year at different times because they’ve played together more.”



Texas received an enormous lift in those areas when Roach announced he planned to withdraw his name from the upcoming NBA Draft, and was returning to Texas. Now, Smart is poised to have his most experienced and deepest roster during his time at Texas.



“It’s important because as we’ve learned sometimes the hard way there is no sub for experience,” he said about Roach’s return. “You can sign good recruiting classes, can bring in impact players and even guys that are only in college one year. But freshmen are freshmen. They have a real learning curve. They have a lot of ups and downs. Sometimes, they’re not quite ready to be what they want to be and what you want them to be. One thing about the best guys is they get better so fast.



“It’s going to be good to have more experience and it is important in that it helps your younger guys because leadership, we always say leadership is the ability to make those around you better. Hard to do that if you look around and no one has really done what you’re trying to do. At times last year there were a lot of moments we had one or two guys on the floor that played in a big 12 game before this year. Hopefully, it’ll be four, maybe five guys at times next year.”



When thinking about possible future lineups, that experience on the floor should, finally, be a constant theme. Roach, Dylan Osetkowski, Matt Coleman, Jase Febres, Jericho Sims, and Royce Hamm, Jr. all return with experience; some, obviously, have more than others, but four of that group played starting roles down the stretch. Plus, Jones is trying to work his way back on to the court, and there is optimism he’ll be able to this season; Elijah Long will be a redshirt junior, who played a ton of minutes at Mount St. Mary’s, including a NCAA Tournament game.



On paper, the roster appears like the best collection of talent, experience, versatility and depth that Smart has possessed at Texas. The Longhorns should have good point guard play and depth; a guard group that compliments each other well; multiple skilled forwards; a true wing; and uniquely long and athletic bigs with size.



But games aren’t won with a roster on paper, and, as we all learned last season, there’s no guarantee a coach can put the same lineup on the floor to begin each game.



“We’re excited about it. I don’t disagree with that at all, but at the same time as we’ve learned looking at the roster on paper in May doesn’t win or lose you any games it’s what it looks like when the starting lineup is announced and when you look at the box score, particularly after Big 12 games,” said Smart when asked if he agrees this is the best roster he’s had since he arrived at Texas. “We’re really excited about the blend… definitely the first year in a few years where our best player isn’t a freshman big. As good as those guys were, there are some challenges inherit in that type of roster dynamic. That’s not a negative in any way towards them, but when that’s your best player and he’s literally suiting up for his first time in November and 15th time in January…”

Kerwin Roach II's return to Texas has everyone excited.