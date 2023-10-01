“This was her first time going to Texas. She loved it, really enjoyed herself,” Williams said. “She enjoyed the game and the visit.”

This was Williams’ second time to spend time on the UT campus. He was accompanied by his mother, who had yet to see the Texas campus.

“I really enjoyed the game. Texas, they showed out against an undefeated team, a ranked team,” Williams said. “I really enjoyed it, really enjoyed the atmosphere. It’s a great stadium, great fan base. It was very nice.”

Edge defender Solomon Williams had taken an unofficial visit to Texas prior to this weekend, but he used this weekend’s official visit to get a much deeper look at the Longhorn program. Included in that experience were some key meetings with the Texas coaches, an academic presentation from the UT College of Pharmacy and, of course, watching the Longhorns’ home game against Kansas. All in all, it was a good visit for Williams.

The 6-3, 240-pound Williams has a top five of Alabama, Clemson, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M. He visited Alabama in June, Texas this weekend and will be at Texas A&M next weekend. An Oregon visit should happen soon as well. Williams said he doesn’t have a firm target date for a decision, but privately has a rough idea of when he’d like to finalize things.

During his Texas visit, the Longhorn coaches stressed to Williams that they need a player like him in their defense, someone that can consistently pressure the quarterback and finish plays.

“Coach Sark said they’re in need of a pass rusher, one that can get after the quarterback,” Williams said. “During the Kansas game, they had zero sacks. They were getting back there but missing. They were just saying they need someone to get it done.”

Another element of the Texas visit that made a strong impression was UT’s academic presentation on Sunday. Williams wants to study to be a pharmacist, and Texas showcased its highly-ranked College of Pharmacy.

“I definitely want to become a pharmacist. That’s my aspiration. Texas is top five in the country,” Williams said. “They had a presentation today with the pharmacy program. They ran through everything that I’d need to do so I can achieve my dream of getting into the pharmacy program and become a pharmacist. It was really a good presentation they gave me.”

A lot of factors will weigh into Williams’ eventual decision, and he said each school’s academic reputation will play a big part.

“Outside of football, life after football, me wanting to become a pharmacist and with that being my aspiration, with the program they have it would make it easier for me to do that,” Williams said. “I feel like that checks a lot of boxes for me.”

With five schools still standing, Williams doesn’t necessarily have a pecking order of the programs still standing. That being said, the Longhorns sit in a solid position coming out of the weekend.

“They’re really strong. They’re really a strong player right now,” Williams said. “I really enjoyed the visit. My mom really enjoyed it.”