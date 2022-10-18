Ryan Niblett emerged as one of the most explosive athletes in the state of Texas early in his high school career. Offers poured in from programs all over the nation, including from the likes of Texas, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, and USC.

In the end, the Longhorns won out for the speedy receiver out of the Houston area. Niblett committed to Texas at the Longhorns’ Orange-White game in April. It was the same day that Texas landed four-star running back Tre Wisner.

“Texas is close to home. I don’t want to be too close, but I also don't want to be too far,” Niblett explained to OB. “I just like Texas. The culture and everybody out there. What Hook ‘Em means and what it means for all of them.”

That commitment was a big win for Texas. The Longhorns were battling some of the premier programs in the region for the four-star pass catcher prior to Niblett making the call. His relationship with receivers coach Brennan Marion played a key role in that.

“He’s great. He’s real funny, real energetic,” Niblett said about Marion. “He’s real hype and he loves you. I can tell that he loves his players and cares for them a lot.”

Marion, Steve Sarkisian, and the Texas offense is looking forward to what Niblett can bring. He has proven to be a game-changing player with his 10.41 100-meter track speed on the gridiron as he plays all over the field - including punter - for Aldine (Texas) Eisenhower.