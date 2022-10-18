Speedy WR Ryan Niblett ready to make big impact at Texas
Ryan Niblett emerged as one of the most explosive athletes in the state of Texas early in his high school career. Offers poured in from programs all over the nation, including from the likes of Texas, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, and USC.
In the end, the Longhorns won out for the speedy receiver out of the Houston area. Niblett committed to Texas at the Longhorns’ Orange-White game in April. It was the same day that Texas landed four-star running back Tre Wisner.
“Texas is close to home. I don’t want to be too close, but I also don't want to be too far,” Niblett explained to OB. “I just like Texas. The culture and everybody out there. What Hook ‘Em means and what it means for all of them.”
That commitment was a big win for Texas. The Longhorns were battling some of the premier programs in the region for the four-star pass catcher prior to Niblett making the call. His relationship with receivers coach Brennan Marion played a key role in that.
“He’s great. He’s real funny, real energetic,” Niblett said about Marion. “He’s real hype and he loves you. I can tell that he loves his players and cares for them a lot.”
Marion, Steve Sarkisian, and the Texas offense is looking forward to what Niblett can bring. He has proven to be a game-changing player with his 10.41 100-meter track speed on the gridiron as he plays all over the field - including punter - for Aldine (Texas) Eisenhower.
He knows that his speed is a big element that he will provide once he begins his career on the 40 Acres and believes he can help take the offense to another level.
“I can bring more (to the offense). I can open up Xavier Worthy more. With my speed, (defenses are) going to have to double-team me out there,” Niblett said.
More than just on the field, the four-star talent is confident that he will make an impact in the locker room. Niblett describes himself as a leader that is always working to get better at his craft.
“I feel like if I don’t lead by example, everybody else is down. I’m the heart of the team,” Niblett said. “I feel like you can always improve in every aspect of the game.”
Niblett is building a bond with 5-star quarterback commit Arch Manning and is liking what he has seen from Quinn Ewers this season. The talent behind center is one of the several reasons why the Rivals250 playmaker remains confident in his commitment to the Longhorns.
Rivals ranks Ryan Niblett as a 5.9 four-star prospect, No. 134 nationally, No. 24 in Texas, and the No. 23 wide receiver in the 2023 class. He plans to enroll at Texas after competing for a state title on the track in the spring.
“I love Texas. I love the fans and the coaches. Hook ‘Em,” Niblett said.