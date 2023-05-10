Standout DE Kamauryn Morgan excited by recent Texas offer
Kamauryn Morgan is finishing up his sophomore season at Red Oak, but he already holds close to 20 scholarship offers. Included in the group of schools that have extended scholarships is the Texas Longhorns, who officially joined the race earlier this month.
For Morgan, who was a standout at last weekend’s Rivals Camp Series event in Dallas, the Texas offer was special.
“I was very excited. That’s my favorite college team watching growing up,” Morgan said.
The 6-5, 230-pound Morgan has family in the Austin area so he’s no stranger to Central Texas. He’ll be at UT on June 3 for a camp visit, his first stop at the Forty Acres.
“I love Texas. I’m in Austin a lot. I love the people,” Morgan said. “I just want to see the program, see how they do things.”
Morgan, who cites his athleticism, speed and strength as his best assets, holds offers from programs like Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M and USC, among others. At this point, he’s keeping an open mind among all the schools that are showing interest.
“Right now, they’re all still coming so nothing is really standing out. I’m just kind of playing the field,” he said.
The Texas camp in early June is the only visit on Morgan’s calendar at this time. It’ll give him his first chance to get an up-close look at the Texas program and learn more about what UT has to offer.
“I don’t know much (about Texas), really. Just being from Texas, that’s been my favorite team,” Morgan said. “Watching them growing up, I’ve always been watching them, my family’s been watching them. I’m a big fan.”
Morgan is ranked as a four-star prospect and is a Rivals250 member in the 2025 class.