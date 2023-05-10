Kamauryn Morgan is finishing up his sophomore season at Red Oak, but he already holds close to 20 scholarship offers. Included in the group of schools that have extended scholarships is the Texas Longhorns, who officially joined the race earlier this month.

For Morgan, who was a standout at last weekend’s Rivals Camp Series event in Dallas, the Texas offer was special.

“I was very excited. That’s my favorite college team watching growing up,” Morgan said.

The 6-5, 230-pound Morgan has family in the Austin area so he’s no stranger to Central Texas. He’ll be at UT on June 3 for a camp visit, his first stop at the Forty Acres.

“I love Texas. I’m in Austin a lot. I love the people,” Morgan said. “I just want to see the program, see how they do things.”