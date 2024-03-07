Taz Williams, WR – (Red Oak) Red Oak, TX

Height: 6’0

Weight: 180 lbs.

Offers: 53 – Official Visit at USC (May 17th), Ohio State (May 31st)

Texas Offer: Yes

Rivals Rank: No. 128 on Rivals250 (WR 23)

Visit Schedule: Texas A&M - (March 26th), Alabama - (April 1st), Michigan - (April 7th), Ohio State - (April 8th), Texas - (April 20th)

Scouting Report: Taz has plenty of speed to burn on special teams, he creates separation downfield at will. Carrying the ability to leave defenders in the dust despite 8+ yards of cushion at the line of scrimmage. Top-end hand-eye coordination for a high schooler (multiple one-hand catches, adjustments at the reception point). Stem work is strong and sudden resulting in great separation and acceleration. Williams shows strong hands in contested situations with the ability to rise above defenders anywhere on the field. He attacks north/south with the ball in his hands, not scared to get hit.

His internal route speed could increase, but that likely happens over time. Williams doesn't carry 4.3 speed, but his play style doesn't currently require it - at the next level, it would take him to the top, however.

Best Trait: Short Area Quickness & Route Twitch

Notes: Williams said he started working with the great Margin Hooks in eighth grade when he was a self-proclaimed “athlete” only. He credits Hooks with helping him craft into an elite wide receiver and ranked inside the top 25 at the position in the country.

Cody’s Comp: Jahan Dotson, Penn State (Rivals 4-Star) - Washington Commanders (1st Round Pick)

Cody’s Grade: 6.94 (High 4-Star)

Cody’s Futurecast: 50% USC, 35% Ohio State, 8% Texas, 7% Field

Taz will be participating in the Under Armour All-American Camp series on March 10 in Dallas, and the Rivals Dallas event on April 28.

I asked Taz if he was planning an official visit to Austin this summer and he responded by saying “I’m going to go down for practice and probably the spring game and see if it’s a good fit, since I see they hit the portal heavy now I don’t know if that’s going to be their thing now.” This comes just days after announcing scheduled official visits to USC and OSU.

Another interesting thing he mentioned about Texas utilizing the portal and giving a glimpse at what he is looking for in his recruiting: “We will see how it all plays out with Johntay this spring.” This very much felt like he was inferring that if Johntay is pushed down the pecking order, it would be a complete turn-off for his recruitment.

Taz is a stud, and Taz knows he is a stud. He models his “work ethic and elite hands” after Marvin Harrison Jr. And views his game very similarly to Stefon Diggs as a “route runner, with slot/outside flexibility.” He has the talent, profile and skillset to play as a true freshman and that is something he is weighing heavily.