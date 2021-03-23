Orangebloods - Steve Sarkisian recaps first day of spring practice

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian and his new staff conducted their first practice on Tuesday.

Sarkisian announced receiver Jake Smith broke his foot and will miss an undetermined amount of time. That was the only injury Sarkisian disclosed during his press conference.

In addition, Sarkisian said quarterbacks Casey Thompson and Hudson Card rotated at quarterback, and that will continue throughout the spring.

