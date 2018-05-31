A few schools do continue to show him interest – Texas Tech offered fairly recently – but most others have accepted that Sweat is locked in with his Texas commitment.

Defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat has been committed to Texas for so long that he sometimes gets overlooked in discussing the players on the Longhorns’ recruiting radar. The standout from Huntsville was UT’s second pledge of the 2019 class, committing to the Longhorns back in February. At that time, he was a highly sought-after player with schools like Texas A&M, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas and about a dozen others trying to land his commitment. Sweat committed so long ago and has been so solid in his decision that it almost feels as if he’s flying under the radar.

The 6-4, 265-pound Sweat surprised a lot of people when he chose Texas. It wasn’t the decision to be a Longhorn that was a shock – Sweat always liked Texas and had visited the campus previously – but it was the way his announcement seemed to come from out of the blue. Sweat said it really was a pretty easy decision so he just decided it was time to make it official on a Wednesday in late February.

“It was just they made me feel like home when I was there,” Sweat said. “My plan was to stay in Texas and it really wasn’t that close (of a recruiting race).”

Sweat and his Huntsville teammates recently finished up their spring season. Sweat was pleased with his performance but said he didn’t get a ton of work as the coaches wanted to rest him some while they brought along some other players. His focus this summer will be to hit the weight room in preparation for what should be a big senior season.

“Everything’s been good. I just have to get in the weight room more this summer. I’m really just trying to get my upper lower body strength up. I’m pretty straight with my upper body,” Sweat said.

Sweat plays all along the defensive line for Huntsville where he can utilize his combination of size and athleticism. He said he’ll do the same for the Longhorns if that’s what the coaches feel is best.

“At Texas, wherever they need me, I’ll play. It really doesn’t matter to me,” Sweat said. “Just whatever they tell me to do, I’ll play.”

Sweat is hoping to take another unofficial visit to Texas this summer, likely in June.