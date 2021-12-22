Tashard Choice hire has Javin Simpkins' attention

Running back Javin Simpkins is no stranger to new Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice, having given Choice a verbal commitment when Choice was at Georgia Tech.

Once Choice left Georgia Texas for a brief stint at USC, Simpkins officially re-opened his recruitment. Now, with choice at Texas, the two are in contact once again.

“I talked to him on the phone. It was a short conversation because he was at a memorial. He was just telling me he was at Texas,” Simpkins said. “That’s something that meant a lot to me. A lot of coaches don’t do that. The fact that he reached out and told me he was coming to Texas, that’s a good thing for me.”

The Longhorns had offered Simpkins under previous running backs coach Stan Drayton, so there is some familiarity with the UT program from the 2023 back out of Miami Norland. With Choice now getting settled into his post in Austin, the Longhorns should be an increased player in Simpkins’ recruitment.

“It’s big for me. He’s a great coach. One of main reasons I was committed to Georgia Tech is because of the bond I have with him,” Simpkins said. “Having an offer from them already, this just helps me build a bigger bond with the staff over there.”