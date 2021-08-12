TCH War Room: Recruiting updates; UT's most important remaining targets

It's time for another edition of the Texas Card House War Room!

This week, we have an update on new DB offer Rodney Johnson and where Texas fits in.

We have notes on priority wide receiver target Evan Stewart and UT running back commitment Jaydon Blue.

We have an update on a potential five-star linebacker that has Texas high on his list.

We also rank the 15 most critical uncommitted players on the Longhorns' recruiting board and let you know where things stand with each guy.

CLICK HERE for the full War Room report.

Not an OB subscriber? CLICK HERE to sign up today and get your first year for just $20.21, a savings of nearly 80% off our normal pricing.



