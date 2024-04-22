Out of El Dorado Hills Oak Ridge, Edwards will be back in Austin the weekend of June 7 for an official visit. He also has a May official visit set to UCLA and June visits scheduled to Washington, Oregon and Alabama.

“I liked it. It was great. The spring game was super fun,” Edwards said. “I love all the coaches. The facilities are awesome. It's Texas football. It's huge around here so it’s just great.”

The Texas Longhorns already have a tight end commitment from Emaree Winston , but the Texas coaches are trying to add a second player at the position in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Last weekend, the Longhorns hosted California product Kaleb Edwards , who made his way to Austin for the first time to watch the UT spring game. Edwards said it was an enjoyable experience overall.

As for what made Edwards want to get to Austin for a look before his official visit, he said he just wanted to get a better handle on what UT has to offer before his June visit rolls around.

"I think just its history and everything that it's known for,” Edwards said. “I just wanted to come check it out. I've got a better grasp of what it's about so it'll hopefully make my decision better."

Texas tight ends coach Jeff Banks offered Edwards back in January and while the two have built on their relationship since then, last weekend’s visit gave Edwards and Banks a chance to get better acquainted.

"I like him. I met him the first time when he gave me my offer,” Edwards said. “He came to my school. But I didn’t talk to him for very long so it was good getting to sit down and talk to him."

Edwards hasn’t dropped a formal list of favorites and said he likely won’t. Instead, he’ll just visit the schools that are appealing to him. Along with the stop in Austin, he visited Auburn, Alabama and Georgia this spring. He said it’s too early to say where Texas fits in at this point of his recruitment.

“I don't think I've seen enough to really say," Edwards said.

One element in his recruitment that won’t be a determining factor will be location. Edwards said there are some positives to staying close to home, but he’s willing to travel if he finds the right situation.

“(Location) is a little bit (of a factor), but it’s not enough that if I want to go somewhere, it’s not going to be a deterrent,” he said.

The 6-6, 225-pound Edwards is ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com. He’s the nation’s No. 22-ranked tight end prospect.