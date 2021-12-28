TE Lafayette Kaiuway recaps recent UT visit

“The highlight was really just seeing all the new facilities, seeing how much the campus has changed,” Kaiuway said. “That and getting to meet all the other coaches.”

Lafayette Kaiuway is an intriguing prospect in the 2023 class with his size (6-6) and ability to make plays in the passing game. Schools like Texas, Texas Tech, Ole Miss, TCU, Oklahoma State and a handful of others have already extended offers to Kaiuway, and a few weeks ago the Arlington Sam Houston standout was in Austin to get an up-close look at the Texas program.

Kaiuway had previously visited Texas over the summer for camp. On his most recent visit, he got a chance to catch up with Texas tight ends coach Jeff Banks, his primary recruiter.

“Coach Banks was just talking to me about their offensive schemes, just how I’d play a part in their offense,” Kaiuway said.

In those conversations, Banks told Kaiuway he’d be utilized as a hybrid tight end that would be a weapon in the passing game. Most coaches Kaiuway has talked to have told him he’d perform a similar role in their programs, but Kaiuway notes that he’s more than just a pass-catcher.

“Really what all the coaches say I do well and separates me from other tight ends is that I block and I enjoy blocking, Kaiuway said. “Me being able to do that and still go out and run routes and make plays over smaller guys, that puts me on top of other tight ends.”

At this stage of the recruiting process, Kaiuway is keeping an open mind and he’s in no hurry to make a decision. Kaiuway does note that he wouldn’t mind staying close to home.

“Almost all the Texas schools that have offered are high on my list and, and Oklahoma State,” Kaiuway said.