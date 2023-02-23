Put on the film of tight end Ryner Swanson and you’ll see him making contested catches in traffic, you’ll see him running through tackles, and you’ll see him running away from defenders. Even more impressive, you’ll see all that on the first play of his highlight video.

Those traits have helped Swanson pick up a number of early scholarship offers, including one from the Texas Longhorns last week. The four-star tight end is keeping an open mind among the schools that are recruiting him, but he admits that the Texas offer was one that piqued his interest.

“Coach (Jeff) Banks texted me the night before (the offer was extended), gave me an edit. My dad and I were talking, ‘Dude this is Texas. That’s a top-five all-time program, it’s a classic,’” Swanson said. “When I got the offer, that was my biggest offer. I was super excited.”

And what is it about the University of Texas that has Swanson’s attention?

“First of all, they’re an incredible program,” Swanson said. “I just want to get out there, want to see it. My dad says it’s super different from what I’m used to. I want to go experience it, want to play some tough football.”