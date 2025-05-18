Ten Thoughts from the Weekend (What do we really know about Arch Manning?)

The expectations for Arch Manning are sky high. The latest scion of America’s first-family of quarterbacks heads into the season as the odds-on Heisman favorite for most betting sites.





And yet, while listening to national college football podcasts, and even reading a few posts on Orangebloods, there is an undercurrent of people questioning what exactly Manning has done to warrant such high expectations.





After all, Manning has attempted all of 84 pass attempts in his career.





Is there anything in those 84 attempts that can tell us about what we can expect from the young QB moving forward?





I’m not Ketchum, but I knew that if I were going to fill in for him with the 10 Thoughts column this week, I would need to dig into some numbers. So I started looking into the careers of a few other quarterbacks to see if their first 90’ish attempts could tell us anything about the rest of their career.