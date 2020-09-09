Terrence Cooks talks favorites, decision timeline
Terrence Cooks has been one of the Longhorns’ top targets throughout the 2021 recruiting cycle, and if things go according to Cooks’ plan, Texas and his other suitors should have their answer on hi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news