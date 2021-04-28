Orangebloods - Texas a legitimate threat for Rivals100 WR Johntay Cook

“I don’t’ have any top schools, but if I had to make a top schools list right now, Texas would most definitely be in there,” Cook said. “I don’t have top schools - it’s so early and I haven’t been able to go to that many campuses, experience the vibe, see the coaches - but if I had to make one, Texas would be on that list.”

Wide receiver Johntay Cook is one of the top prospects in the country in the 2023 class. The DeSoto standout holds more than 30 scholarship offers and while he’s keeping a completely open mind at this early stage of the recruiting process, Cook doesn’t mind admitting that the Texas Longhorns are a school he’ll strongly consider, especially after seeing UT in action at last weekend’s Orange-White game.

A Rivals100 member, Cook said he liked what he saw from the Longhorns at Saturday’s spring game, and he has full confidence that new head coach Steve Sarkisian will have Texas competing at a championship level in the near future.

“I think if give coach Sark maybe two or three years, Texas going to be back on top, going to be a powerhouse,” Cook said. “You can definitely see that the offense is stunning, the play draws, play calls. They’re stunning. That’s beautiful.”

Cook has a busy schedule once the dead period lifts in June. He’ll be back in Austin the weekend of June 11-13 along with some other elite 2023 talents. He’s planning to get to Oklahoma and Alabama in that same month and is talking to his family about possible stops at LSU and Oregon.

This one is nowhere near the finish line, but Texas figures to be a team that will stay in the race until the very end for the talented receiver.

A four-star prospect, Cook ranks No. 44 on the Rivals100.