After National Signing Day in February, Fasusi’s plan is to narrow his focus down to 8 or 10 schools. It’s still a work in progress, but Fasusi says the Texas Longhorns will be one of the schools that remains standing when he puts out a list.

Offensive lineman Michael Fasusi is one of the country’s top prospects in the 2025 recruiting class. The Lewisville standout has collected nearly 40 scholarship offers at this early stage of the recruiting process. A five-star prospect, Fasusi knows he’ll need to trim his list at some point. Those cuts should be coming soon.

Prior to revealing his favorites, Fasusi will take a tour of some junior day visits in January. He’ll visit Texas A&M this Saturday. On January 20, he’ll be at either Missouri or Texas. On January 22, he’s planning to get to Oregon for a visit.

Fasusi has been a regular visitor to the UT campus, having made multiple stops by the 40 Acres since picking up a Texas offer roughly 11 months ago. He and Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood have formed a strong bond, and Fasusi said it gets better by the day.

“Our relationship getting deeper every single day. If I end up choosing to visit them on the 20th, that would be a good choice,” Fasusi said.

Fasusi is also friendly with some of the current Texas team members, as well as some of the incoming freshman class.

“The brotherhood (stands out). I know a lot of the team up there. I have a bond with them,” Fasusi said. “Neto (Umeozulu), he had just texted me. They’re reaching out for sure. That’s something I love. And you see how far they went this season … they’re going to be great next year too.”

Though he’ll be cutting his list down soon, Fasusi doesn’t have a firm timeline for a final decision.

“I don’t really know. I really just want to take my time,” Fasusi said. “I’d say in the meantime, it’s really me just narrowing schools down.”

The 6-5, 284-pound Fasusi is the No. 3-ranked offensive lineman in the state of Texas and the No. 11-ranked player in the country overall.