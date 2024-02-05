Texas a top option for Rivals250 ATH Michael
Alamo Heights athlete Michael Terry can do a little bit of everything on the football field, and his versatile skill set is a big part of the reason Terry is holding around 20 scholarship offers. Recently, the 6-3, 216-pound standout took a Texas unofficial visit, where he picked up an offer from UT head coach Steve Sarkisian. Terry said the Texas offer was a big one for him.
“It feels great, me trying to work hard every day. It just pays off and shows how much I’ve been working hard,” Terry said.
On the UT visit, Terry spent time talking to a few members of the UT staff, including Sarkisian and Tashard Choice. He doesn’t have a formal list of favorites but said the Longhorns are a team that will receive strong consideration as he works through the process.
“It’s definitely up there. It’s one of the schools I’ve been waiting for and I just can’t wait to see where it goes,” Terry said.
Terry can play on either side of the ball and while it sounds like he’s open to doing whatever is asked of him, he did say that he prefers offense.
“I just try to get on the field mainly, just try to get the ball in my hands,” Terry said.
As for Texas, the coaches told him to just enjoy his senior season and continue to work hard. Terry said he really connected with the UT staff and the culture of the Texas program.
“The coaching staff is incredible, how genuine they are and the relationships they try to get with their players,” Terry said. “It’s just a good community here.”
Along with Texas, Terry took recent visits to both Texas A&M and TCU. He said he’ll probably return to Austin for a spring practice and the Longhorns are a strong contender.
“Definitely like top three,” Terry said of UT’s standing. “I’m just going to keep working to see where this goes.”
A four-star prospect, Terry ranks No. 102 on the Rivals250.