Alamo Heights athlete Michael Terry can do a little bit of everything on the football field, and his versatile skill set is a big part of the reason Terry is holding around 20 scholarship offers. Recently, the 6-3, 216-pound standout took a Texas unofficial visit, where he picked up an offer from UT head coach Steve Sarkisian. Terry said the Texas offer was a big one for him.

“It feels great, me trying to work hard every day. It just pays off and shows how much I’ve been working hard,” Terry said.

On the UT visit, Terry spent time talking to a few members of the UT staff, including Sarkisian and Tashard Choice. He doesn’t have a formal list of favorites but said the Longhorns are a team that will receive strong consideration as he works through the process.

“It’s definitely up there. It’s one of the schools I’ve been waiting for and I just can’t wait to see where it goes,” Terry said.