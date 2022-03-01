Texas a top option for WR Kyle Parker

“(Wide receivers) Coach (Brennan) Marion told me to come up there. I was expecting a good time but that’s about it,” Parker said. “I talked to coach Sark, all the coaches. I loved the atmosphere around there. I ended up talking to Sark and he offered me. It was a great feeling. Texas was an offer I’ve always wanted, so it was definitely a great feeling.”

Lucas Lovejoy wide receiver Kyle Parker had always hoped he’d be able to pick up a scholarship offer from the University of Texas, so when the UT coaches extended a formal invitation during a junior day visit in January, it was certainly one that caught Parker’s attention. The Lucas Lovejoy standout made his way to Austin for that visit with no expectations of what might or might not happen, so when he and his family got called into Steve Sarkisian’s office he said it was an exciting moment.

Marion, UT’s new wide receivers coach, was an accomplished receiver himself, turning in a stellar career at Tulsa and putting himself on the radar of NFL teams before knee injuries ended his playing career. Marion has told Parker that he sees a bit of himself in Parker’s playing style.

“He always tells me that I play the game of wide receiver just like him,” Parker said. “He likes my ability after the catch, making plays. He’s always liked that in me. He offered me at Pitt, so when he came to Texas, he was on the coaching staff to offer me there.”

With Marion having recruited Parker at his previous stop, the two have had a chance to build a significant bond over the last several months. Parker said he likes Marion’s personality, and also his track record of coaching up top receiver talent, including 2021 Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison at Pitt.

“Coach Marion definitely has a chill, but he’s also energetic,” Parker said. “He always has energy. He wants the best out of you. He’s definitely a great coach. He just coached the Biletnikoff winner, so he knows how to build receivers. He shows his coaching abilities, his drills, how it applies to the game, has an impact on the guys he coaches”

Parker is planning a busy schedule of spring visits. He’ll be at Louisville this weekend for an unofficial visit, his second time on that campus. He says he’s “definitely” going to hit a Texas practice this spring. He’s also trying to get out to Penn State and Arkansas in March or April.

“Really I’m just going to go to as many as I can,” Parker said.

With 15 scholarship offers on the table, Parker said he’s keeping an open mind and doesn’t have a timeframe for narrowing his focus.

“Right now, I don’t have a mark on when I do want to bring it all down to one school or top schools,” Parker said. “It definitely could be coming pretty soon, maybe in the summertime. But if something happens, it may be in the beginning of the season.”

Whenever he trims his list, expect Texas to be part of the equation.

“Texas fits in as one of the top dogs in my recruitment right now,” Parker said. “They’ve been on me hard. They’re definitely one of my top schools.”

A three-star prospect in the 2023 class, Parker caught 47 receptions as a junior for 790 yards and 11 touchdowns.