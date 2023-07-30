“Coach Sark offered me a scholarship, officially. That was a blessing. I’m just grateful for it,” Williams said.

“It’s just always a blessing being able to take visits with my family,” Williams said. “It was just another chance to build a relationship with coach (Jeff) Choate and coach (Steve Sarkisian). It was a great day. I can’t complain.”

Williams, out of Galveston Ball, is somewhat familiar with the recruiting process said it was a good experience overall.

Jonah Williams is one of the top overall prospects in the 2025 recruiting cycle, and he already has college coaches from coast to coast pursuing his commitment. The Texas Longhorns are one of the programs that has Williams near the top of their list, and the UT staff got a chance to put its best foot forward on Thursday when Williams made his way to the Forty Acres for a one-day visit.

At 6-3 and 200 pounds, Williams is athletic enough that some schools are recruiting him as a defensive back but he has the size and frame where other schools, including Texas, are talking to him about linebacker. Sarkisian told Williams they love what he brings to the table and he would be a valuable addition to the UT defense should Williams pick the Longhorns.

“He said he likes my game, how I play. He said I’ll fit right into their defense,” Williams said. “They have me penned at linebacker. I don’t really play linebacker but I’ll give it a try for Texas. I think I’d be able to make the adjustment. It’s a change. I’d just have to adapt to it.

Texas had similar success with DeMarvion Overshown, who came to campus as a hard-hitting safety but made the transformation to linebacker early in his career. Overshown was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of this year’s NFL Draft.

“That’s a big comparison between me and him,” Williams said. “It’s a blessing to be compared to someone that great.”

During his Thursday visit, Williams got a chance to watch a UT player-led practice. He said he was impressed by the leadership shown by the current team members, and the Longhorns are a program that’s in good standing with him early on.

“Texas is a top school,” Williams said. “I really like the campus, the players and everything.”

Williams estimated that he’s now been to UT five times. His brother lives in Austin and he said he’ll most likely return in the fall for a game or two. The Texas coaches continue to make a positive impression on him and his family.

“They’re all great people,” Williams said. “They always ask me how I’m doing, so that’s a good thing.”

Williams is ranked by Rivals.com as a four-star prospect, and he checks in at No. 27 on the Rivals100.