The 6-3, 225-pound Townsend chose Texas over Texas A&M, Alabama and Southern Cal. He’s a versatile player who can line up at both tight end and as an edge rusher on defense, but Townsend will likely begin his career on offense in Austin.

Nick Townsend , who stars on both sides of the ball for Spring Dekaney, announced moments ago that he has given Texas a verbal commitment. Townsend becomes the Longhorns’ 15th commitment in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

The Texas Longhorns have landed another commitment, and the most recent addition comes from one of the state’s most talented and most versatile players.

Townsend took official visits to all four of his favorites in June, with Texas getting the last chance to host him on the weekend of June 21. The Longhorns made a strong impression on that stay and essentially won Townsend over during that visit.

“It was kind of after seeing everything (on official visits), that last week,” Townsend said of when his mind was made up. “That put a cap on everything. I saw Texas, compared everybody to everybody, and that’s what led me to my decision.”

A Rivals250 member, Townsend sat in on both offensive and defensive meetings during his Texas official visit. The Texas coaches told him they’re not locking him in to either side of the ball, and he’s more than capable of playing at multiple positions.

“They said that I’m a special person, they can put me anywhere, play any position,” Townsend said.

Ranked No. 172 on the Rivals250, Townsend checks in as the nation’s No. 6-ranked tight end prospect. His commitment currently gives Texas a two tight end class, with Townsend joining longtime pledge Amaree Winston. The Longhorns are still recruiting Michael Terry, who could also play some tight end.

As for what led Townsend to pick Texas over his other finalists, he said it was a combination of factors.

“Just coach Sarkisian, he’s very down to earth, very relatable. Honestly his life story is crazy. They’d let me play on both sides of the ball. If one doesn’t work, I can move to the other side. And they play in the SEC now,” Townsend said.