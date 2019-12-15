“I feel going to Texas can set me up to be successful academically and athletically. I really feel that’s the best place for me.”

“Really, it’s the overall pedigree of the program,” Goram-Welch said on why he chose Texas. “They develop plenty of guys in the NFL. They’re known for winning in the past. They’ve been struggling a bit, but they’re going in the right direction to get back to that elite level of play. That and what the school offers academically.

Defensive lineman Sawyer Goram-Welch announced moments ago he has given Texas a verbal commitment, becoming the Longhorns’ 17th commitment in the 2020 class. Goram-Welch will sign with Texas on Wednesday, will graduate later this month and will enroll at Texas in January.

This weekend was the last official visit weekend before the early signing period rolls around, and the Texas Longhorns hosted one uncommitted prospect in Austin. Make that one “formerly” uncommitted prospect.

Goram-Welch was a one-time Oklahoma State commitment, but opened up his recruitment after Texas presented him with an offer earlier this month. The decision to flip to the Longhorns happened pretty quickly, but it was not a choice that Goram-Welch made without some internal struggle.

“It was pretty tough. Last summer, I thought I’d love to pay at Texas. Then Oklahoma State came around, showed me love. I loved it up there,” Goram-Welch said. “I developed some good relationsihps with the coaches up there. I have nothing but love and respect for them. It was a tough decision, tough when called them. After I decommitted, Mike Gundy still came up to my school. That was a nice gesture of him.”

Now that his decision is behind him, the Longview product get turn his attention towards completing the recruiting process this week and then getting a head start on his Texas career next month. A 6-4, 285-pound defensive end, Goram-Welch brings a versatile skill set to the position.

“Having seen Goram-Welch in two showdowns this past year against John Tyler and Temple, in addition to a springtime scrimmage, I can assure you that he's a high-energy, high-motor defensive lineman, which is essential for a strongside defensive end that is used to typically out-muscling offensive linemen to put pressure on the quarterback,” said Rivals.com recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman. “Goram-Welch has good strength that'll need to be great strength when he arrives at Texas. He's shown the ability to take on a blocker and also be able to navigate to the football with ease. His focus and intensity is what puts Goram-Welch in a lot of positions to make stops and get to the quarterback as often as he does. What he lacks in explosiveness off the ball or short-area burst, he makes up for with strong technique, maximum effort and sound fundamentals.”

Goram-Welch becomes Texas’ second defensive line commitment, joining Vernon Broughton, who is also an early enrollee. The Longhorns are still in the race for Alfred Collins as well. Collins doesn’t plan to decide until February.