Texas adds deep-snapper commitment

The new Texas staff is putting an emphasis on bringing in special teams talent and on Monday afternoon, the Longhorns picked up a key special teams commitment when long snapper Lance St. Louis announced he had given Texas a commitment.

Ranked as the nation’s second-best long-snapper in the 2022 class, St. Louis was on the UT campus last week for an unofficial visit. He picked up a scholarship offer during that trip and less than a week later, he decided to put an end to the recruiting process by announcing on Twitter that he had given Texas a commitment.

“I couldn’t be more excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Texas!,” St. Louis said.

St. Louis becomes the Longhorns’ ninth commitment in the 2022 class. He was recruited by Jeff Banks.