Texas adds defensive back Ronald Lewis to 2022 class

2022 three-star safety Ronald "Champ" Lewis wasted no time to join the Texas class. Lewis, who was previously committed to Colorado before backing off on Wednesday, picked up an offer from Texas on Wednesday evening. 24 hours later, he opted to give his commitment to Steve Sarkisian and company.

Texas has added three members to its 2022 recruiting class in the past week. On Saturday, linebacker Derrick Brown committed to the Longhorns. Wednesday, the Longhorns gained Mater Dei product Eoghan Kerry . On Thursday, the 'Horns added a defensive back.

The New Orleans native camped in Austin earlier this summer and impressed the coaching staff, ultimately leading to an offer to wear the burnt orange on the next level. Kansas, Oregon State, Purdue, Virginia, and West Virginia also extended an offer to the Warren Easton prospect.

Lewis earned all-state honors in Louisiana after an impressive junior campaign that saw him make 32 total tackles and grab eight interceptions. He joins a defensive back class that includes Aledo playmaker Bryan Allen Jr. and Denton Ryan standout Austin Jordan.

Texas is now up to 17 commitments in the 2022 recruiting cycle with Lewis joining the class. Secondary coach, and fellow Louisiana native, Terry Joseph led the way in this recruitment.