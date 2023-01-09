It’s no secret that the safety position is a priority for the Texas staff in the transfer portal, and the Longhorns have added a key piece at that position. Former Arkansas Razorback safety Jalen Catalon announced moments ago that he’ll be transferring to Texas.

Catalon, a former Rivals250 member out of Mansfield Legacy, picked Texas over interest from programs like Texas A&M and Purdue, among others. The 5-10, 201-pounder should be able to find a role in a Texas secondary that lost senior a starter in Anthony Cook and doesn’t have a lot of experienced depth.

Catalon has battled injuries during his time at Arkansas but has been a very productive player when healthy. His most productive campaign came in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, when he earned first-team All-SEC and freshman all-American honors after logging 99 tackles in 10 games, tying for the FBS freshman lead. He also recorded three interceptions that year, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles.

In 2021, he was a preseason second-team all-American but played in only six games after suffering a season-ending injury. Despite the limited action, he still finished eighth on the Arkansas team with 46 tackles in just six games.

Heading into the 2022 season, Catalon was a preseason first-team all-American selection by some publications but played in only one game, the Razorbacks’ season-opener against Cincinnati.

Catalon will head to Austin with a clean bill of health and will enroll at Texas for the spring semester, putting him in position to go through spring football practices and establish himself in the Texas secondary. He becomes the Longhorns’ third roster addition from the portal, joining punter Ryan Sanborn and cornerback Gavin Holmes.