Texas adds LB Eoghan Kerry to 2022 recruiting class

“It’s huge. I was kind of starstruck all weekend. I never really thought we would get to this point,” Kerry told Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Adam Gorey about receiving the news that he had a scholarship offer to Texas. “Three years ago I didn’t even play football. Now I have an offer from one of the best programs of all time. Talking to them about having the offer to go there if I want to was really mind-blowing.”

Kerry is rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals and holds offers from Arizona, Colorado, and UCLA, among others. The 6-2, 232-pounder was in Austin for an unofficial visit last Friday. That gave Kerry an opportunity to meet with head coach Steve Sarkisian, defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, and the rest of the Longhorns coaching staff.

Texas added linebacker Derrick Brown out of Texarkana to its 2022 recruiting class on Saturday. The Longhorns have now added another linebacker to their class on Wednesday with the commitment of Santa Ana, California native and Mater Dei prospect Eoghan Kerry .

The California native has also taken visits to the three aforementioned Pac-12 schools, but it is clear that his trip to the Forty Acres was eye-opening. Kerry was able to spend valuable time with Kwiatkowski and co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Jeff Choate while in Austin.

Mater Dei used Kerry in a variety of ways during his junior season. He lined up at EDGE while also playing some inside and outside linebacker. Kerry’s film displays some natural pass-rushing ability that has a chance to translate well on the next level. New to playing football, Kerry possesses some intriguing upside and untapped potential for the Texas staff to unlock.

Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney describes Eoghan Kerry as a physical player that flies around and makes plays all over the field. That is something that the Texas staff is certainly looking to add to the defense.

“I’ve always been surprised that Kerry has not seen his recruitment take off even more because he can move well, he’s physical and Kerry flies around the field to make plays all the time," said Gorney. "Maybe it’s because Kerry has only played football for a few years or because of the Covid shutdown but once coaches see him in person, they become interested. That’s what happened with Kerry and Texas and he’s going to be a big contributor for the Longhorns.”

Eoghan Kerry becomes the 16th member of Steve Sarkisian’s first full recruiting class in Austin. Jeff Choate led the way in this recruitment and deserves a ton of credit for getting Kerry in the boat.