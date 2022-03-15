Texas adds Rivals250 DE Dylan Spencer to 2023 class

The Longhorns beat out an impressive offer sheet that includes the likes of Baylor , LSU , Texas A&M , Texas Tech , and USC . In the end, the Houston (TX) C.E. King prospect opted for the burnt orange.

Texas landed a surprise commitment on Tuesday afternoon, as Rivals250 defensive end Dylan Spencer announced his pledge to the Longhorns.

At 6-5 and 237 pounds, Spencer possesses a large frame that should allow him to continue putting good weight on. The 4-star defender had a productive season at C.E. King last fall, as he notched 32 total tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss, and eight sacks as a junior.

There were no FutureCasts entered for Spencer prior to his commitment to Texas, but LSU was considered a contender in the Houston product’s recruitment. Texas A&M was another program that was in the picture.

Spencer becomes the second commit in Texas’ 2023 class, joining 4-star Arlington (TX) Seguin defensive back Jamel Johnson, who announced for the Longhorns last November.

Rivals ranks Dylan Spencer as the No. 121 prospect in the nation, No. 12 overall defensive end, and the No. 22 player in the state of Texas for the 2023 cycle.