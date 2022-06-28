Texas adds South Oak Cliff DE Billy Walton to 2023 class

Texas had an impressive run of offensive commits, especially along the offensive line, over the weekend. The Longhorns added wide receiver Jonah Wilson and four linemen to its class as official visits wrapped up on Sunday before Rivals100 safety Derek Williams joined the class on Monday.

Pete Kwiatkowski and the defensive staff joined in on the fun. Dallas South Oak Cliff defensive end Billy Walton announced his pledge to the Longhorns on Tuesday. Walton flipped his commitment from Big 12 rival Oklahoma State after being in the Cowboys’ class since late April.

The Longhorns made an impression on Walton during an unofficial visit in the spring. His time around Kwiatkowski eventually paid off.

"It felt like home to me," Walton told Rivals.