The 6-2, 239-pound Winston had recently dropped a top three of Texas, Ohio State and Central Florida. In the fall, Winston took multiple visits to Texas for UT home games. He told Rivals.com recently that a combination of factors had the Longhorns in good standing.

Tight end Emaree Winston , out of Calhoun (GA), announced moments ago that he too has committed to Texas, becoming the Longhorns’ third commitment of the day. Earlier on Monday, Texas added commitments from Clemson transfer Andrew Mukuba and McKinney safety Xavier Filsaime.

It’s been a huge day for the Texas Longhorns, with a commitment from a member of the 2024 recruiting class and an addition from the Portal.

“With Texas, I like how they're going into the SEC. I like Coach (Jeff) Banks and Coach (Tashard) Choice, and I like the way they used Ja’Tavion Sanders,” Winston said.

A versatile offensive weapon that can be utilized in a lot of different ways, Winston is a player who excels as a pass-catcher but is also a capable blocker at this stage of his career.

“Texas is getting a truly modern pass-catching weapon in Winston, who checks a lot of boxes athletically and within his current game. From a profile standpoint, this is a compact, athletic prospect at 6-foot-2, 230 pounds with natural instincts all over the football field (and basketball court for that matter),” said Rivals.com recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. “He is the type of tight end who can flex out at a variety of spots with ease, working from the backfield and well beyond as needed. He's got enough physicality to contend in the blocking game, too, especially in space.

“But the target game is more of what Texas will get out of Winston. He is a matchup problem for most defenses on Friday nights, too big for secondary players and too swift for second-level players. He runs solid routes at this stage of his development and proves feisty after the catch in racking up yards with the ball in his hands. Strong hands and comfort with contact and/or contested catches helps Winston challenge for the ball against both man and zone looks all the same.”

A four-star prospect, Winston becomes the Longhorns’ second commitment in the 2025 class, joining quarterback KJ Lacey. Winston is the nation’s No. 14-ranked tight end prospect.

With a full year to go before he can actually sign with Texas, Winston said he sees a lot of positives in making an early decision, including helping Texas build yet another stellar recruiting class in the 2025 cycle.

“I feel like getting it done early, you can recruit your class, get who you want to play with you and you have a better chance of getting them,” Winston said. “And also getting in the program, you can learn more if they know you’re locked in with them. … And I can go ahead and get on the workout plan and everything.”

Along with his three finalists, Winston held scholarship offers from programs like Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Ole Miss, Stanford, Tennessee and USC, among others.