 Orangebloods - Texas adds versatile playmaker Aeryn Hampton to 2024 class
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-14 02:46:16 -0600') }} football Edit

Texas adds versatile playmaker Aeryn Hampton to 2024 class

2024 Daingerfield (TX) athlete Aeryn Hampton.
Cole Patterson • Orangebloods
Recruiting Reporter
@colelpatterson

#SarkAfterDark struck again, as 2024 Daingerfield (TX) athlete Aeryn Hampton committed to Texas during the early hours of Monday morning. Hampton revealed his decision on Twitter, tweeting out his commitment at 12:01 a.m.

A one-time Baylor commit, Hampton had been high on the Longhorns throughout the recruiting process. Hampton made multiple visits to the 40 Acres and created a close bond with the Texas coaching staff.

The entire staff recruiting Hampton, rather than just one coach, stood out to the talented East Texas playmaker. The Longhorns made Hampton a priority, and it has paid off in an early commitment.

“All the coaches (met with me on my visit). That’s what I like about Texas," Hampton recently told Orangebloods. "It's not just one coach recruiting (me), it’s the whole staff.”

Aeryn Hampton put together a stellar sophomore campaign at Daingerfield in 2021. Playing both sides of the ball, Hampton tallied over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and nine interceptions. Five of those takeaways were returned for six.

As a result. Hampton earned all-state honors and established himself as one of the state's premier underclassmen prospects.

Hampton told Orangebloods that the Longhorns have recruited him to play either side of the ball on the next level. With that said, Texas does see a spot in the secondary for the 2024 standout. Specifically, Hampton said that Texas has pitched him a Budda Baker-type role in the defensive backfield.

Regardless of where he lines up on the field, Hampton is a player that can make a sizable impact at multiple positions. He has shown the ability to hurt defenses with the ball in his hands on offense, while also making game-changing plays on the defensive side of the ball, too.

In addition to the Longhorns and Bears, Hampton added offers from Arizona, Arkansas, Houston, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, and UTSA. Hampton is not yet rated by Rivals, but he looks to be on track to be one of the top players in the Lone Star State for his classification.

Aeryn Hampton joins Aledo defensive back Jaden Allen in the Longhorns' 2024 class.

“Let’s keep building and get Texas back to where it needs to be,” Hampton said.

