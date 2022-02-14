Texas adds versatile playmaker Aeryn Hampton to 2024 class

#SarkAfterDark struck again, as 2024 Daingerfield (TX) athlete Aeryn Hampton committed to Texas during the early hours of Monday morning. Hampton revealed his decision on Twitter, tweeting out his commitment at 12:01 a.m.

A one-time Baylor commit, Hampton had been high on the Longhorns throughout the recruiting process. Hampton made multiple visits to the 40 Acres and created a close bond with the Texas coaching staff.

The entire staff recruiting Hampton, rather than just one coach, stood out to the talented East Texas playmaker. The Longhorns made Hampton a priority, and it has paid off in an early commitment.

“All the coaches (met with me on my visit). That’s what I like about Texas," Hampton recently told Orangebloods. "It's not just one coach recruiting (me), it’s the whole staff.”

Aeryn Hampton put together a stellar sophomore campaign at Daingerfield in 2021. Playing both sides of the ball, Hampton tallied over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and nine interceptions. Five of those takeaways were returned for six.

As a result. Hampton earned all-state honors and established himself as one of the state's premier underclassmen prospects.