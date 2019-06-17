“Coach (Tom) Herman wasn’t there, so I wasn’t able to speak with him, but coach (Tim) Beck was there so that was great. After the visit (and offer), he wanted me to visit with coach Herman, so I’m going go talk to coach Herman (on Monday or later in the week.”

“It was good hearing info about (Beck, his coaching style, the way he recruits, the process that comes with it,” Milroe said. “After that, we met with some players, spoke with them. I saw a guy that I know from Katy Cinco (David Gbenda), talked to him a little bit. We He’s trying to get me to come to Texas. After that, we toured the facilities, looked at the athletic facility. Then we looked around, talked to some coaches that were there. But the thing was, they had a youth camp going on, so some of the coaches were gone so I wasn’t able to see some coaches.

The 6-3, 194-pound Milroe took a visit to Texas on Saturday with his father and sister. During that trip, he got to speak with Texas offensive coordinator Tim Beck and got a better view of the UT program overall.

The Texas Longhorns already have two quarterbacks committed in the 2020 recruiting class, but the UT staff is also keeping an eye on top 2021 quarterback targets. Heading into this weekend, the Longhorns had extended two scholarship offers to 2021 QBs – Preston Stone and Jake Garcia. On Sunday, that number grew to three, with Texas issuing a scholarship to Katy Tompkins product Jalen Milroe .

According to Milroe, there’s a chance he could return to Austin as early as this coming weekend for another unofficial visit. It’s very early in the process for the soon-to-be junior, but Milroe said he does have a few schools that have caught his attention.

“Alabama, A&M, Florida State, Texas, Oregon are some of my dominant schools right now. But I’m still looking around,” Milroe said. “I’m also building a relationship with Baylor and Virginia Tech as well.”

With a run of scholarship offers this spring and summer that has put him at about 20 scholarships, Milroe has begun to formulate a plan on working through the recruiting process and making a fairly early decision. Texas is a school that will receive strong consideration.

“Honestly, I ‘m looking at these schools more and more. I talked to my parents about it since I’m thinking about committing early,” Milroe said. “I’m taking summer school, so I can graduate early. Now that I’m looking at schools, some of my top schools, I’d say Texas is high on my list. I’m definitely trying to build a relationship with coach Herman, coach Bech. I’m trying to have that relationship where my parents know I feel like I’ll be at home.”

A dynamic runner and passer from the quarterback position, Milroe has drawn comparisons from Longhorn fans to none other than Vince Young. Interestingly, Milroe has a bit of a loose connection to Young from a family member and he hears those comparisons regularly.

“Me personally, my uncle went to school at Texas, so he’s big on Texas. He was friends with Vince Young when they went to school there. They would go to his room and hang out,” Milroe said. “Hearing stories my uncle has with Vince Young, people say you’re like Vince Young, so that’s pretty cool.”

Along with Texas, Milroe has scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas A&M, Virginia and Virginia Tech, to name a few. He said he could make a decision as early as this summer. If not, he’d like to have the process wrapped up in the fall.

“I’ve set (a commitment date) for either before the season, or mid-season. But for sure before the end of the season,” Milroe said. “Honestly, it’s about focusing on school ball. For me, it’s school ball, then life after that. After committing, you can focus more on high school and goals you set for high school, finding that best fit and focusing on that school. Once you commit, that school is home. You’re spending three or four years there so it has to be home.”