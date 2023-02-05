“He told us the things that coach Choice did that really improved his game and how important practice is, not just the physical aspect of the game but the mental aspect of the game,” Peoples said.

One player that’s squarely on Choice’s radar, and has been for a while, is James Peoples . The San Antonio Veterans Memorial standout has been a regular visitor to the Texas campus and was in Austin again recently when the Longhorns hosted a junior day. During that visit, Peoples and the other backs in attendance actually got a chance to talk to Bijan Robinson, who told the young recruits how Choice helped him round out his game.

Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice is looking to maintain a strong running back room in Austin, even after the departures of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, who are both preparing for life in the NFL. Choice and the Longhorns have some young talent on campus that’s ready to step to the forefront, but Choice has one eye on the future as he recruits some high-level talent in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Choice and Peoples have already developed a strong relationship, but that bond was strengthened during the junior day visit.

“Coach Choice, that’s my running backs coach, my position coach, but he’s a great dude,” Peoples said. “He’s definitely someone I can see myself working with in the future by the way he handles things, handles himself takes priority to the person and not just you as a running back.

“Getting to know him through this process has been amazing. Getting to deepen that relationship with him (at junior day) was a great opportunity. We just hit it off.”

The 5-11, 192-pound Peoples currently holds about 25 scholarship offers. He plans to trim his list sometime this month, and Texas will be one of the schools that remains standing.

“I will say, that Texas is in my top eight,” Peoples said.

As he continues to work through the recruiting process, Peoples said a combination of factors will be important in his decision, with connections with the coaches taking to priority.

“The biggest thing for me is relationship building. Here at Texas, one thing they really did emphasize is that it really is about relationships, not just a logo or a brand,” People said. “That relationship, I feel like it’s pretty solid with coach Choice and the rest of the program, and I feel really comfortable around the rest of the coaches, and the players as well.”