Texas among the schools standing out for Rivals250 DB Makari Vickers
Not only will defensive back Makari Vickers be one of the top prospects at this weekend’s Texas Longhorns junior day, he might also be the prospect that travels the furthest distance to make it to the event.
The Tallahassee (FL) John Paul II Catholic cornerback received the invitation to attend the junior day after talking to new UT assistant coach Tashard Choice and after talking his options over with his family, Vickers made quick plans to get to Austin.
“Actually, since coach Choice offered me, he sent me a flyer about their Elite Junior Day,” Vickers said. “I responded to him, told him I needed to talk to my parents. After a day of discussing it with my parents and trainers, we decided to go out to Texas.”
Common sense would indicate that Vickers’ interest in Texas is legitimate with him putting in the effort to get to the Forty Acres, and Vickers confirmed as much. This trip will actually be his second stop on the UT campus after he hit both Texas A&M and Texas for quick visits last summer.
“I would say my interest in Texas is very high,” Vickers said. “I went there over the summer, but didn’t really see much. Now that I got that offer, I thought it would be nice to see what all they had to offer.
“I just want to see what the experience would be like when I step on the campus. Sometimes you get to meet some players on the team, ask them questions, see how they like it up there. Then of course, meet the whole coaching staff up there.”
With Vickers living a short drive away from the Florida State campus, one might think the Seminoles have a clear advantage. FSU is certainly a school that will draw strong consideration from Vickers, but the Rivals250 member says he also likes the idea of getting out and experiencing new surroundings.
“I wouldn’t say location matters. I’ve been in Tallahassee a long time. I’m not saying I wouldn’t go to FSU, but it would be nice to venture out and see some different things too,” Vickers said.
As for Texas, the presence of Choice, who was added to the UT staff on December 18, is a big reason the Longhorns are in the mix.
“My relationship with coach Choice is very strong,” Vickers said. “He offered me at Georgia Tech. Then when he left Georgia Tech and went to USC for some days, he offered me there. Then he told my coach he’d be at Texas, told me to wait until January 2. Then he offered me like the 3rd or the 4th. I can say coach Choice has made it a high priority to get me on his team. We have a strong relationship.”
The 6-1, 193-pound Vickers ranks No. 108 nationally and has close to 40 scholarship offers, including invitations from programs like Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas and Southern Cal, to name a few. At this early stage, Vickers is keeping an open mind but does have a handful of schools that have captured his attention.
“I would probably say Texas, Bama, Georgia, Florida State, Miami, Florida – it’s pretty open,” Vickers said.
With so many options on the table, and more likely to come, Vickers plans to take the recruiting process slowly and isn’t looking to make an early decision.