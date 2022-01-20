Texas among the schools standing out for Rivals250 DB Makari Vickers

Not only will defensive back Makari Vickers be one of the top prospects at this weekend’s Texas Longhorns junior day, he might also be the prospect that travels the furthest distance to make it to the event.

The Tallahassee (FL) John Paul II Catholic cornerback received the invitation to attend the junior day after talking to new UT assistant coach Tashard Choice and after talking his options over with his family, Vickers made quick plans to get to Austin.

“Actually, since coach Choice offered me, he sent me a flyer about their Elite Junior Day,” Vickers said. “I responded to him, told him I needed to talk to my parents. After a day of discussing it with my parents and trainers, we decided to go out to Texas.”

Common sense would indicate that Vickers’ interest in Texas is legitimate with him putting in the effort to get to the Forty Acres, and Vickers confirmed as much. This trip will actually be his second stop on the UT campus after he hit both Texas A&M and Texas for quick visits last summer.

“I would say my interest in Texas is very high,” Vickers said. “I went there over the summer, but didn’t really see much. Now that I got that offer, I thought it would be nice to see what all they had to offer.

“I just want to see what the experience would be like when I step on the campus. Sometimes you get to meet some players on the team, ask them questions, see how they like it up there. Then of course, meet the whole coaching staff up there.”