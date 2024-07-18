One top target is Rivals100 member Deuce Geralds , out of Georgia. The four-star prospect visited Texas back in March, where he picked up an offer, and he’s been in regular contact with Baker ever since that visit.

The Texas Longhorns are looking to add some interior defensive linemen to their 2025 recruiting class, but D-line coach Kenny Baker is also laying the groundwork on some key prospects in the 2026 cycle.

“That offer was great because I really hadn’t been talking to any Texas schools. When I went down there, that was like my first time being at a Texas school. Texas really had a different feel with Coach Baker, and the fact that they just produced two great D-linemen and put them in the NFL, one of them with a similar body type and someone that people compare me to with Byron Murphy,” Geralds said. “With coach Baker, the way he coaches, I feel like it was a different feel with him and being in the room with him, having him sitting down and talking to me, breaking down my film, showing me one of their top priorities, that really impressed me. He still hits me up and calls me and stays in contact with me so that also impresses me.”

Geralds visited Texas with the California Power 5v5 team and said he hopes to return in the future after a successful first visit to Austin.

“That was my first time being on campus. When I got there, I met coach Baker. He knew I was coming, made sure to sit down and talk with me in his office and showed me that I was a priority,” Geralds said.

Out of Suwanee (GA) Collins Hill, Geralds doesn’t yet have a formal list of favorites. When he does narrow his focus, he says the Longhorns will definitely make the cut.

“Right now, it’s not like I have a top three or top five because right now I’m sitting at like 50 offers. I want to narrow it down to a top 12 or top 10 to give schools more clarity, quit wasting some schools’ time,” Geralds said. “Texas is definitely up there with my top 10. I already have that confirmed that Texas would be in my top 10, top 12 schools.”

Geralds ranks No. 28 on the 2026 Rivals100.