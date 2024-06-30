Texas an early standout for Rivals100 WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt
2026 wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt took an unofficial visit to Texas in June, and the Rivals made a strong impression on the Rivals100 member and potential five-star prospect. In fact, Dixon-Wyatt said he enjoyed his time in Austin so much that the Longhorns are one of his early leaders.
“Texas is standing out for sure. Texas, Alabama, Ohio State and Oregon,” Dixon-Wyatt said of the schools that have grabbed his early attention.
The 6-1, 172-pound Dixon-Wyatt said the Texas coaches let him know on his visit that he’s a big priority for the Longhorns in the 2026 class, and he liked the close bond that the UT coaches have with their current players.
“It’s very family-oriented there,” Dixon-Wyatt said. “They say I’m a priority and they made that loud and clear so I liked that.”
Dixon-Wyatt spent time communicating with Texas wide receivers coach Chris Jackson and head coach Steve Sarkisian during his most recent stop through Austin. The coaches let him know he has a spot on the UT roster if Dixon-Wyatt decides that’s where he wants to further his athletic and academic career.
“They see a real dog in me, that’s what they tell me. They tell me I’m a real guy and if you ever want a place to play, you always have a place here,” Dixon-Wyatt said.
With it being in the early stages of his recruitment, Dixon-Wyatt says he has no timeline for how he wants the recruiting process to unfold. Ranked No. 34 on the Rivals100, Dixon-Wyatt said he feels his effort and ability to make contested catches are what separates him from most receivers.
“I would say I make the hard balls look easy to catch and I’m a hard worker for sure,” Dixon-Wyatt said.