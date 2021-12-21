Texas basketball: Alabama State preview (1PM Tip, LHN)
After COVID took out the original opponent, the Rice Owls, Texas scrambled to find an opponent for tomorrow's 1pm game at the Erwin Center, and settled on the Alabama State Hornets, an additional SWAC matchup for a Texas team that really should have tried to find better competition.
Texas struggled mightily in their last game versus Stanford – albeit a struggle-filled win – where they failed to score a basket for seven straight minutes, but still emerged victorious because of their defense (or lack of offense from Stanford, who is frankly not a great team).
Texas has yet to beat a team higher than 90th in KenPom ratings, and will face another team in the bottom 100 in the nation tomorrow. It's hard for fans to get up for these games, and doesn't do the players a lot of good, to be honest. On résumé alone, Texas does not deserve to be in the top 25, and really still are because of their preseason ranking. They haven't done much in the way of impressive victories, which isn't the team's fault as much as it is the administration's.
Alabama State is 2-9 this year, having played mostly "buy" games against bigger schools and losing them handily, though they did hang in with Iowa State, only losing by eight. Vanderbilt blasted them, as did Iowa, Northern Arizona, and Dayton. Their only two wins on the season came in a brief winning streak against North Carolina Central and D-II Tuskegee.
Put in more simple terms: this is not really a team that Texas should be playing right before conference play starts. I would have liked to have seen them schedule a better team – at least a P6 team – rather than a team they will likely beat 65-40 or something similar.
Here is Alabama State's starting lineup.
Here could be Texas' starting lineup. (Note: I'm putting Carr as the starter here even though he hasn't been the past two games because he's still getting significantly more minutes than Devin Askew is). The lineups fluctuate so much it's hard to be consistent with them; Ramey and Allen are the only two players to have started every game.
What I'd like to see out of the game:
• Increased tempo.
I'm starting to sound like a broken record here, but the tempo has to improve. They need to speed it up in the worst way. The offense can't get anything going at 65 total possessions per game. Chris Beard's teams have never played uptempo, so I'm not expecting a colossal change, but they can't be bottom 10 in pace and expect to come through successful on offense.
• Increased three-point attempts.
Texas shoots the three on less than a third of its possessions (19 threes to 65 possessions). They're not good statistically, but I'd really like to see them shoot more of them. They need in-game reps more than anything, and against Alabama State, they won't have to worry as much about the Hornets' scoring (average only 69.8 PPG). This may sound like bad basketball, but they have to try something else to give this thing a jolt of energy.
• More use of transition in forced turnovers.
Texas is very high up in turnovers forced per game, averaging 18 defensively, but I'd like to see them use these to get out on the fast break more. While it's true they don't have the best athletes, they should still be able to run the break and try to get open shots out of them. Obviously they don't do this much with their pace being where it is, but I think a way to get into a flow offensively is to take advantage of the break.
• More confidence on offense.
This ties into the first two points, but this team avoids taking so many open shots in order to make the "extra pass," which often ironically results in having to take bad shots late in the shot clock. They need to shoot whenever they're open, which in turn will increase the pace.
Additional note: Dylan Disu's return is a major point of positivity for this team. He had 11 points and five boards in 16 minutes versus Stanford. I'm really looking forward to seeing his impact as a full-time player on this roster.
@KeenanWomack_OB