Texas basketball: Alabama State preview (1PM Tip, LHN)

After COVID took out the original opponent, the Rice Owls, Texas scrambled to find an opponent for tomorrow's 1pm game at the Erwin Center, and settled on the Alabama State Hornets, an additional SWAC matchup for a Texas team that really should have tried to find better competition. Texas struggled mightily in their last game versus Stanford – albeit a struggle-filled win – where they failed to score a basket for seven straight minutes, but still emerged victorious because of their defense (or lack of offense from Stanford, who is frankly not a great team). Texas has yet to beat a team higher than 90th in KenPom ratings, and will face another team in the bottom 100 in the nation tomorrow. It's hard for fans to get up for these games, and doesn't do the players a lot of good, to be honest. On résumé alone, Texas does not deserve to be in the top 25, and really still are because of their preseason ranking. They haven't done much in the way of impressive victories, which isn't the team's fault as much as it is the administration's. Alabama State is 2-9 this year, having played mostly "buy" games against bigger schools and losing them handily, though they did hang in with Iowa State, only losing by eight. Vanderbilt blasted them, as did Iowa, Northern Arizona, and Dayton. Their only two wins on the season came in a brief winning streak against North Carolina Central and D-II Tuskegee. Put in more simple terms: this is not really a team that Texas should be playing right before conference play starts. I would have liked to have seen them schedule a better team – at least a P6 team – rather than a team they will likely beat 65-40 or something similar. Here is Alabama State's starting lineup.

Here could be Texas' starting lineup. (Note: I'm putting Carr as the starter here even though he hasn't been the past two games because he's still getting significantly more minutes than Devin Askew is). The lineups fluctuate so much it's hard to be consistent with them; Ramey and Allen are the only two players to have started every game.