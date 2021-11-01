Texas Basketball: Exhibition Game vs Texas Lutheran Tonight at 7:30 (LHN)

Texas takes on Division III Texas Lutheran tonight in an exhibition match at 7:30 at the Erwin Center (broadcast on LHN), a matchup which Beard said in his press conference last week he will be treating more like a scrimmage than an actual game. This means that the lineups he uses tonight will not reflect the lineups with which he’ll start the season next Tuesday against Houston Baptist.

The game is significant as well because of Texas Lutheran’s head coach, Mike Wacker, who starred in his role as a F for the Longhorns in the early-to-mid-’80s, awarded with all-SWC honors in ‘84-’85. Bringing back Wacker is a part of the “Unite the Family” initiative created by HC Chris Beard that invites former players and coaches back to Austin as a celebration of the program’s history. He’s been the coach at TLU for six years now.

The no. 5 Longhorns come into this exhibition with their highest preseason ranking since 2009-2010, with a roster built primarily on transfers, but that also returns Andrew Jones, Courtney Ramey, Jase Febres, and Brock Cunningham. I’ll have a more in-depth breakdown of the roster situation and projected lineups before their first regular-season game against Houston Baptist next week.





I wrote in my quick notes last week what I think the starting lineup will be. I think it looks like this:

G Marcus Carr

G Andrew Jones (could also be Courtney Ramey)

F Timmy Allen

F Dylan Disu (depending on injury status)

F/C Tre Mitchell





A smaller lineup, and one without including Disu, would look like this:

G Marcus Carr

G Andrew Jones

G Courtney Ramey

F Timmy Allen

F/C Tre Mitchell





In this lineup without Disu, look for F Christian Bishop to get minutes at the five, as he played a lot of small-ball C at Creighton.

Other guys that will get minutes are

:G/F Jaylon Tyson

F Christian Bishop

G Devin Askew

G Jase Febres





The rest of the roster will be:G Avery Benson

G Gavin Perryman

F Brock Cunningham

F Cole Bott (walk-on)

F Tristen Licon (walk-on)





I don’t know that Disu will play today at all - I’m assuming he will not based on what I’ve seen in practice. Prayers up for the OB athlete - Texas is going to need him against Gonzaga’s 6’10 Drew Timme and 7’1 Chet Holmgren, as Disu is likely their best rim protector and definitely their best rebounder. The major flaw I see with this team is their size inside - they don’t have anyone taller than 6’9 on the roster.

But we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it. For tonight, just enjoy a great team working out its kinks.

