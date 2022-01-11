Texas basketball hosts Oklahoma for the Red River Showdown (LHN, 7:30)

Tonight on Longhorn Network, Texas hosts hated rival Oklahoma for the basketball edition of the Red River Showdown. After getting beaten down in Stillwater on Saturday, the Longhorns badly need a rebound victory here.

OU has had a good season so far, and sits at 12-3, 2-1 in conference. Their lone conference loss came against Baylor, where they hung in there, losing by 10 on the road, which is a respectable result. They then blasted no. 15 Iowa State, 79-66. They've taken losses to Butler, Utah State in OT, and Baylor.

I think Oklahoma is probably a ranked win away from being ranked themselves – so they'll be coming out fighting tonight, not simply because it's a rivalry, but because they need another Quad-2 win to improve their resume. A Quad-1 win is defined as a win against a team RPI-ranked 1-30 at home, 1-50 neutral, and 1-75 on the road. A Quad-2 win is defined as a win versus a team RPI-ranked 31-75 at home, 51-100 on a neutral floor, and 76-135 on the road. Texas ranks 55th; Oklahoma ranks 43rd.

A loss here would also knock Texas out of the top 25. To be honest, Texas should probably not be ranked now given their body of work this year, but a win tonight would legitimize this team a bit more. Though it technically wouldn't be a Quad-1 win, because Oklahoma is outside of the top 30, it would still be an important step and would be Texas' best win this year.

Texas is undefeated at home this season, yet all of their toughest games have been road games. They on average beat opponents at the FEC by 27 points per, but this is more an indication of the schedule they've played versus the dominance they've shown.

Here's the Oklahoma starting lineup.