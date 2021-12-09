Texas Basketball: (7) Texas at (21) Seton Hall Preview (5:30 CT PM, FS1)

Line: PK, O/U 134.5 With Quinn-mania going on, don't forget about this matchup of ranked squads tonight on FS1 at 5:30 (some of you may have to stream it at work...been there before, watching games at the law firm. Make sure your boss doesn't see it - maybe watch it on your phone). Texas comes into their second ranked matchup of the season against no. 21 Seton Hall (7-1) on the road. Tony Soprano's alma mater (he did a semester and a half at Seton Hall!) comes into the game with only one loss, which was to Ohio State who, if you remember, beat no. 1 Duke on Nov. 30th, giving the Blue Devils their first and only loss of the year so far. So what does Seton Hall do that makes them so difficult to stop? They have several different players who can score - seven players who average more than 8.5 PPG, and a rotation that runs 10 deep. Here's their starting lineup.



In addition to the starters, they also have F Tyrese Samuel (11.8 PPG), G Jamir Harris (10.3 PPG), G Bryce Aiken (9.9 PPG), and F Tray Jackson (9.8 PPG). Syracuse transfer Kadary Richmond is their top assist man. Their leading scorer, 6'6 G Jared Rhoden, is a bit of a volume shooter, averaging around 11 FGs per game, but he's efficient, not necessarily because of his FG%, but because he gets to the line often and makes his FTs (roughly six makes on seven attempts per game). In fact, the entire team does well getting to the line - they're ninth in the nation in FT makes per game at 17.6, and 15th in FTA per game at 23.4. Their offense is ranked 27th in the nation in PPG at 82.5, meaning they can fill it up, but they're smart offensively and know how to exploit foul calls. The team also is elite on the boards, using their size and athleticism to dominate the glass against most opponents. They're 34th in the nation in RPG at 41.4, and 20th in the nation in defensive boards at 30.1. Another thing they excel at is shot-blocking - they are 25th in the nation in BPG at 5.6, led by their force inside, the 7'2 C Ike Obiagu, who is averaging 2.9 BPG himself in just 17.5 MPG. The human wrecking ball isn't just blocking shots though - he's also not fouling. He averages just two fouls per game, which is an impressive ratio that shows his timing and defensive intelligence. He's not the only one who's blocked shots this year, but he's definitely the biggest threat inside to do so. Watch for Obiagu to get a lot more minutes than he has this season against Texas, as the Longhorns' biggest player is 6'9 Tre Mitchell. Seton Hall will try to exploit this mismatch as much as possible tonight. Here's what Texas' starting lineup should look like, with the possibility of Febres starting over Jones: