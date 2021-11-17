Texas Basketball: Northern Colorado Preview

Getting into basketball at this time of the year can be tough, especially when playing smaller schools without much pedigree. You may feel deflated after the loss to Gonzaga, which is understandable, as that was the only real game of importance for the first month.

But what should keep you interested is the game-to-game improvement - watching these players mesh, begin to trust each other, and continue to gather themselves in preparation for a couple of other non-conference matchups before Big 12 play starts in January.

The next matchup with a P6 school is December 9th against Seton Hall, a true road game in the Big 12/Big East challenge. EDIT: I wrote a lot of this before the Pirates took down Michigan on the road, so that is going to be a really tough game.

They then go to Las Vegas to play Stanford on December 19th.

Look for the administration to schedule more games with P6 opponents in pre-conference play going forward.

After the disappointing loss against Gonzaga on Saturday night, Texas regroups against the Big Sky Conference's Northern Colorado, who last year finished 11-11, and were 3-0 this year until they suffered a loss earlier this season to D-II Hawaii-Hilo, 87-79 in OT. Getting outscored 12-4 in OT by a school a division below you is not a good look.

UNCO transitioned from HC Jeff Linder, who was pretty successful as the leader out in Greeley, CO, to Steve Smiley, who has not lived up to the hype.

Linder in 2016-2017 inherited a 10-21 squad, and went from 11-18 his first year to having three straight 20-win seasons (26-12, 21-11, 22-9) before taking the head coaching job at Wyoming.

Smiley leads his team into this season returning most of last year's roster. The starters look like this:



